Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

