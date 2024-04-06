Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,208 shares of company stock worth $9,220,239 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 225,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

