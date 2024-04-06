Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.