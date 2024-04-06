RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 15,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

