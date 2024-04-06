RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.81 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

