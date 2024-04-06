Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $4.41 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $134,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.