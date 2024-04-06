Request Price Down 5.5% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $156.93 million and $3.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,761.00 or 1.00083617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00127439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15825359 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,284,440.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.