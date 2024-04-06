Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8,110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 568.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $188.40. 712,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

