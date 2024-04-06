Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RNWH opened at GBX 900 ($11.30) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 882.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.89. Renew has a one year low of GBX 651 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 939 ($11.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £712.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

