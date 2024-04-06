Relay Token (RELAY) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $28.94 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

