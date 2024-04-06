Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $172.40 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

