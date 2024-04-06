Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 1,667,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,329,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Redfin Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

