Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.
In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
