Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.