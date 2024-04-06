Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average of $432.90. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
