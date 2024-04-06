Rami Elghandour Sells 23,086 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLX. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

