Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 3.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 4,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.