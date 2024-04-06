Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 3.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 4,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

