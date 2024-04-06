Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Rail Vision Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Rail Vision
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rail Vision
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.