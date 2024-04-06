Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $556.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radius Recycling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.