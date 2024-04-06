Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

RDUS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Radius Recycling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.