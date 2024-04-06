Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Radius Recycling Price Performance
Radius Recycling stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.
Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
