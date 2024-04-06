Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Radius Recycling stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

