QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 2.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 1,358,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,832,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

