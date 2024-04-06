Quantum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.03 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 99% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $29.03 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

