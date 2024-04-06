QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.