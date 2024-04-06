Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 50408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $576,000.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
