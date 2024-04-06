Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $4.27

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $447.02 million and $44.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00006302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.62 or 0.04920122 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00069225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00024910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.