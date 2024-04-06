Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $447.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00006302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $447.02 million and approximately $44.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.62 or 0.04920122 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00069225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00024910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

