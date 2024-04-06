QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.86 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $144,661.12 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.04163744 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $143,328.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

