PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $138.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PVH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.