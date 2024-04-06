PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $156.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

