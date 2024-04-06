Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 296,071 shares trading hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

