Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $53.69. 861,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,898,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 316.37, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

