PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.19

A number of research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.94 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $601,650.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $526,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $601,650.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $526,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,264 shares of company stock worth $3,355,275. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

