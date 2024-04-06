Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.60

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 18688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.6 %
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.