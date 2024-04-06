Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.60

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 18688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.6 %

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

