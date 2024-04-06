PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.27.

PTC stock opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 53.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 162.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

