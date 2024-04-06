Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,510. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.