Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.41. 1,576,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 869,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

