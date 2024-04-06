ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 337,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 370,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

