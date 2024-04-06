ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock Performance

SPXE opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.