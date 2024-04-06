PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Up 5%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 215,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 310,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

PROS Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PROS by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PROS by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PROS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

