Prom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $13.63 or 0.00020108 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $248.80 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,774.05 or 0.99963889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.65225159 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,209,972.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

