Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.