Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,751,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Minot Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 352,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

