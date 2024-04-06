Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $114.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

