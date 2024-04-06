Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8,406.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS ESGV opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

