Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

