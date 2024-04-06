Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

