Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

