Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

