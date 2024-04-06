Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

