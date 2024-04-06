Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.59.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.